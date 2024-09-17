Dispersal sale ends family’s three generations at dairy farm

A successful dispersal sale has ended a family’s three generations at a Shropshire organic dairy farm.

The auction, which followed the sale of Hall Farm, Hanwood, near Shrewsbury, was conducted by auctioneers on behalf of brothers Andrew and Roger Bebb.

The farm had been farmed by three generations of the Bebb family since 1917, initially rented and then purchased from an estate in 1929.

Top prices went to tractors, with a 2009 John Deere 5090R 4WD with Quickie Q45 Loader selling for £25,000.

A 2003 John Deere 6210 4WD sold for £14,500 and a 1993 John Deere 2650 2WD, which was owned by the Bebbs from new, found a new home at £3,200.

The top price for machinery was £4,000 for a a Lucas Castor 30R straw chopper.

The auctioneers were Halls director James Evans and Henry Hyde, who said: "It was a pleasant sale and good social event for the farming community with fine weather, plenty of buyers and good prices achieved.

“The support reflected the respect for the Bebb family in the Shropshire borders farming community.”