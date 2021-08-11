Dispersal sale of eight NH tractors draws big interest

A recent Devon farm dispersal sale drew national interest after a line-up of eight New Holland and Ford Tractors tractors were sold.

Auctioneers Stags reported a very strong trade for the machinery at the dispersal sale, located at Pithayes Farm, Whimple on 31 July.

The sale was held on behalf of RG Seward and Sons who took the decision earlier this year to let out the farm.

Topping the prices was £42,500 for the 2012 New Holland T2040 4WD tractor, with 3,300 hours on the clock.

The tractor was bought to stay local who fought off four different phone bidders from Ireland and Cumbria.

There was a line-up of 8 New Holland and Ford Tractors with next best being the 2000 New Holland TM150 at £19,000, with 12,000 hours on the clock.

Followed at £18,400 for the 1996 New Holland/Ford 7740 with 8,500 hours on the clock.

Other prices were £13,900 for the 1993 Ford 7840 (9,300 hours); £7,000 for the Ford 7710 (13,700 hours); £6,700 for the Ford 5610; £5,000 for the Ford 4100 and £3,600 for the Ford 3600.

There was a decent line-up of trailers which topped at £19,800 for the 2015 Broughan B20 20 Tonne Silage Trailer.

The three 1997 Griffiths Silage trailers sold well making £5,200, £5,000 and £4,800; and the 2003 AW 14 Tonne Grain trailer made £6,300.

A line-up of machinery topped at £8,800 for the 2009 Dal-bo 6.3 metre Folding Rollers.

Next best at £7,000 was the 2009 Kverneland 9178C Twin Rota Rake and the 2008 Keenan Klassick 170 Feeder Wagon.

Other machinery prices included £6,100 for the Einboch 6 metre Tined Harrows c/w Einboch Seeder; £5,800 for the 2005 Dowdeswell 5 Furrow Reversible Plough.