Disqualified farmer pleads guilty to animal welfare charges

A Gloucestershire farmer has admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a sheep which was found dead on his farm during an unannounced inspection.

Keith Barber, aged 72, of Joys Green, Lydbrook, also pleaded guilty to failing in his duty of care to two other sheep.

The Forest of Dean farmer appeared at Cirencester Magistrates’ Court on Monday 7 June and pleaded guilty to five charges.

They were brought by Gloucestershire County Council’s trading standards service, relating to the welfare of his sheep and his failure to dispose of carcasses appropriately.

Barber had previously been disqualified from keeping pigs and cattle after being convicted of eight animal welfare offences at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 28 January 2019 when he was given an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

In December 2019, trading standards officers visited the farm as part of an investigation into allegations that Barber was caring for cattle in breach of his disqualification.

He subsequently admitted breaching this disqualification and in March 2020 was sentenced to 100 hours of community service.

At the same time, officers discovered in a shed at the farm an extremely thin dead sheep on a bed of wet muck alongside two other live sheep, which were showing signs of sheep scab. A dead turkey and a dead chicken were also found in other pens on the farm.

Farmers are legally required to treat any sheep displaying signs of scab, but despite being advised to call his vet to inspect and treat the sheep, Barber failed to do so.

A post mortem was carried out which revealed that the animal had been kept in poor conditions for some considerable time prior to its death and also had sheep scab.

Sophia Hepple, an Animal Plant Health Agency (APHA) vet, said Barber failed to provide correct nourishment and prompt treatment and his lack of action led to post mortem findings consistent with starvation.

Barber also pleaded guilty to failing to dispose of the carcasses of two other sheep which were found by vets in November 2019, as well as the sheep and poultry carcasses found on the farm in December 2019.

Cllr Dave Norman, cabinet member for trading standards, said it was 'vitally important' that animal welfare standards were adhered to.

"The action taken by trading standards reflects the suffering caused to this animal and will ensure that no other animals will suffer at the hands of Keith Barber.”

Sentencing was adjourned to 11 August while a pre-sentence report is made.