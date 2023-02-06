Distinctive New Holland T6 tractor joins Essex Police

A distinctive, on-loan New Holland T6 tractor has joined Essex Police to help drive the reduction of crime in the county's rural communities.

Basildon-based New Holland Agriculture has loaned the force the use of one of its distinctive T6 tractors until the end of June.

The tractor will be used at agricultural shows and events during the year to raise awareness of crime prevention measures.

The seven-tonne T6 will also be used to encourage the public in Essex to report rural crime and anti-social behaviour.

The tractor has been wrapped in Essex Police livery, with the force expecting it to be a 'crowd-puller'.

Chief inspector Terry Balding said the tractor would help the force to continue building links with farmers, landowners and rural communities.

“Our officers will make the most of that interest by opening up conversations with them about crime prevention and criminal activity, which we know is under-reported by people in our rural communities.

“We understand how the theft of a vehicle can affect livelihoods and businesses or leave people isolated.

"We understand how hare coursers can intimidate farm and estate workers and cause extensive damage to cropland. And we understand that there are many crimes which are unique to rural communities.

(Photo: Essex Police)

“We take all reports of crime and anti-social behaviour very seriously but we need them to be reported to us as soon as possible."

David Rapkins, New Holland business director UK, said that crime and anti-social behaviour impacted rural life, particularly farming communities.

"It is vitally important that, as an agricultural machinery manufacturer, we support the local constabulary in their efforts to raise awareness of crime prevention tactics."

The T6, supplied by machinery dealer Ernest Doe, will make its first appearance at the 62nd annual Doe Show on Tuesday 7 to Thursday 9 February.

Rural engagement officers will be beside it to talk to show-goers about crime prevention tactics.

What other events will the team be attending?

The team will be attending a number of events this year, including:

• 10 March: launch of the Essex Rural Crime Strategy 2023-26, Layer Marney Tower CO5 9US

• 10 March: Essex Rural Crime Forum, Layer Marney Tower

• 30 April-1 May: All About Dogs, Hylands Park, Chelmsford CM2 8FS

• 21 May: Essex Young Farmers Show, Boyton Hall, Boyton Hall Lane, Roxwell CM1 4LN

• 7 June: Essex Rural Crime Forum, New Holland Agriculture, Basildon