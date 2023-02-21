Distinctive T6 tractor assists Essex Police in rural crime reduction

Essex Police's distinctive, on-loan New Holland T6 tractor will attend numerous country shows across the county to help combat the scourge of rural crime.

The tractor has been wrapped in Essex Police livery and will attend various agricultural shows and events around the region until the end of July.

The force's rural engagement team work at these events to raise public awareness to help drive the reduction of crime in rural communities.

They also raise awareness of specific crime prevention tactics that farming and rural areas can take to keep their property, equipment and personal belongings safe.

The cost of rural crime was over 40% higher in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year, the latest figures by NFU Mutual show.

Essex Police's Chief Inspector Terry Balding, of the rural engagement team, said the tractor was becoming a 'popular attraction' among communities.

“We are building up a diary of events for our ‘marked police tractor’ throughout the spring and summer in Essex.

Machinery firm New Holland has loaned Essex Police the use of one of its distinctive T6 tractors

"I have already received enquiries about the T6 attending further events and really keen to encourage interaction between Essex Police and members of the rural community.

"The tractor is definitely drawing the crowds with its distinctive Essex Police livery. Our officers will make the most of that interest by opening up conversations with them about crime prevention and criminal activity."

Chief Inspector Balding added: "All this helps us to continue building the links with farmers, landowners and rural communities.

"We understand how the theft of a vehicle can affect livelihoods and businesses or leave people isolated.

"We understand how hare coursers can intimidate farm and estate workers and cause extensive damage to cropland. And we understand that there are many crimes which are unique to rural communities.

"We take all reports of crime and anti-social behaviour very seriously but we need them to be reported to us as soon as possible.”

Which events will the tractor attend?

The tractor and the team will be attending a number of events this year including:

• 10 March: launch of the Essex Rural Crime Strategy 2023-26, Layer Marney Tower CO5 9US

• 30 April-1 May: All About Dogs, Hylands Park, Chelmsford CM2 8FS

• 21 May: Essex Young Farmers Show, Boyton Hall, Boyton Hall Lane, Roxwell CM1 4LN

• 7 June: Essex Police Rural Crime Forum, New Holland Agriculture, Cranes Farm Road, Basildon SS14 3AD

• 8 July Tendering Show, Bromley Road, Lawford, Manningtree, CO11 2NE