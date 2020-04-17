Diverse farm portfolio with ten holiday cottages for sale

Located in a rural coastal position around three miles from Dalbeattie, the property is a diverse farm portfolio extending to some 238 acres

A diverse 238-acre farm portfolio with ten holiday cottages has been brought to the market, representing a 'significant lifestyle opportunity'.

Located in a rural coastal position in Dumfries and Galloway, the property offers the chance to create a successful diversified farming business.

The property is for sale as a whole or in four lots. The six-bedroom farmhouse has served as the family’s centre of operations, with the successful holiday let business being created out of 10 cottages converted from the original farm steadings in 2007 - 2011.

The farmhouse was previously subdivided and could be split to create an annexe or additional accommodation for a holiday let manager.







The holiday cottages range from two to five bedrooms and many enjoy far reaching views of the Urr Estuary.

There is an enclosed outdoor area and each property benefits from its own hot tub. A linen store allows for a swift turnover and management of the holiday properties.

Planning permission was also granted in 2010 for the creation of a sympathetic development of six holiday chalets nestled in the undulating land located at the centre of the farm, adjacent to the farm steading.

Around 172 acres of farm land and modern buildings are for sale as one lot. This parcel of land is arranged in a horseshoe following the curvature of the Urr Water.

The area is known for early grass growing and mild winters due to the Gulf Stream and is well suited to stock rearing or fodder production.

There are also two modern farm buildings, a cattle shed and a large general purpose shed with workshop and storage area.

David Corrie, handling the sale for Galbraith, said: “Given its successful holiday let business and potential to expand this even further, combined with the farming aspect of the sale with good quality land for fodder production and animal grazing, we expect interest from many parties.

“Properties of this nature do not come on to the open market regularly and with many people currently reconsidering their present lifestyle, it makes for a very exciting lifestyle prospect indeed.”

Meikle Richorn Farm and Holiday Cottages is for sale through Galbraith as a whole at guide price of £3,500,000 or in separate lots.