Diversification guide outlines steps to starting a new farm business

A new agricultural diversification guide has launched to outline the steps for farmers wanting to start a new business.

From farm shops to wedding venues or forest bathing to event spaces, the options for starting a new land-based tourism business are endless.

The opportunities for diversification have this week been boosted by a £442,000 Scottish government programme to drive the economic growth of the agritourism sector.

And a recent study by VisitScotland found the retail value of agritourism has increased by almost £50 million in the past year.

However, for many farmers, crofters or landowners in Scotland looking to diversify, the problem is where to start, what options they have and what skills or qualifications are needed.

To address these issues, Kerry Hammond of SAC Consulting – part of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), has created a land-based tourism toolkit outlining different types of businesses, recommended skills and relevant course providers.

The toolkit, which was funded by the University Innovation Fund, is divided into six sections which can be downloaded for free from SRUC’s website.

Kerry, principal food and enterprise consultant at SAC Consulting said: “I speak to hundreds of landowners in rural areas who are considering some form of land-based tourism diversification.

"But it’s not always clear to entrepreneurs and prospective businesses where to start, what options they have and what skills or qualifications they might need - or want.

She added: "When a rural business chooses to diversify, the core business activities may be completely new to the owner - a traditional crofter may not know how to operate and run a wedding venue.

"And an arable farmer may not have the skills needed to manage accommodation bookings or provide brilliant customer service; and an estate owner may not have the proper qualifications and certifications to produce and sell food."

She said the guide was simple and straightforward, laying out potential land-based tourism options, as well as the skills, providers and resources available to these rural entrepreneurs.

"Whether they need to get a food safety qualification, a short introduction to accounting, or undertake a degree in rural business management, we have collated many options from all over Scotland so that the pathways are clearer."