Dog attack kills eleven sheep in Staffordshire

Police have taken DNA samples from the wounds of the sheep (Photo: Staffordshire Police)

Police officers are investigating a severe incident of livestock worrying which killed eleven sheep on a Staffordshire farm.

Police believe the sheep suffered injuries consistent with having been inflicted by a dog.

They have taken DNA samples from the wounds of the sheep, and they will be sent to a specialist team in Scotland for analysis.

The attack took place overnight between 6pm on Thursday 6 February and 7.40am the following morning in a field off Long Lane, Essington.







Chief Inspector Ash Farrington said: “Livestock are part of farmers’ livelihood and harm to them can be very upsetting and also have financial implications.

“Dog owners are reminded to be vigilant when walking their dog near livestock as lambing season approaches, always make sure it's on a lead and under control.

“If using an extendable lead make sure you keep it short so the dog is by your side,” he said.

Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act it is a criminal offence to let a dog worry sheep, and owners or handlers risk being fined.

A dog doesn't have to kill sheep, or even chase them, for its owner to be committing an offence.

Letting a dog roam loose in an area where there are sheep can cause them stress and have health implications for their lambs.

In some circumstances farmers and livestock owners are entitled to shoot dogs that are loose amongst their animals.

Anyone with any information relating to this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 124 of 7 February or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.