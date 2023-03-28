Dog attacks could 'become norm' as sheep sector sees rise in incidents

The sheep sector is at risk of being permanently forced to live with the consequences of dog attacks, the National Sheep Association has warned as it published its annual survey into the issue.

New findings into the crime have revealed 'disheartened and discouraged' farmers who fear the threat of sheep worrying affecting their flocks on a regular basis.

In the survey of more than 300 sheep farmers, 70% had experienced a sheep worrying attack in the past 12 months.

On average, three sheep deaths were reported each year per farmer as a result of dog attacks.

This does not take into account production losses in sheep, including miscarriage, that were reported by almost 70% of respondents.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) said one of the most concerning threats to sheep welfare - worrying by dogs - "continues to be swept under the carpet".

The body warned there was a real concern amongst sheep farmers that the situation was "spiralling out of control and becoming the norm".

"It seems to be an area where resolution is too difficult a challenge to tackle and so, attacks continue with little consequence to those at fault," said NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker.

As reported in the survey, farmers are taking what steps they can to protect their flocks, including displaying signs and moving sheep to areas with less public access.

Farmers are also working with communities via social media, but the NSA said these actions were having 'little impact' in improving the number of sheep worrying incidents.

Most farmers (82%) strongly agreed that additional powers are necessary to act as a deterrent to dog owners allowing attacks to happen.

Increased powers and fines proposed in the new Kept Animals Bill were welcomed by the sector but concerns were raised they will not be strong enough to have a serious impact.

The bill does not require dogs to be on leads when in fields with sheep, while suggesting maximum fines for those found guilty being limited to £1,000 in England.

This compares to a recent change of legislation in Scotland that has seen the same crime punishable with up to a £40,000 fine or prison sentence.

Mr Stocker said this disparity must be addressed: "A lack of punishment and continued varied responses from Police Rural Crime teams is frustrating farmers who are experiencing great upset as well as financial loss because of this issue.”

The latest survey results are released by NSA ahead of its Sheep Worrying by Dogs campaign week that will launch on Monday 3 April.

This annual campaign aims to highlight this terrible issue and is timed as sheep farmers face their busiest but also most vulnerable time.