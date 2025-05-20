Dog attacks on livestock fall by over a third in Scotland

New figures reveal a major drop in incidents of livestock worrying in Scotland, offering hope to farmers – though industry leaders warn that vigilance is still crucial.

According to Police Scotland data, there were 216 recorded cases of dogs attacking or worrying livestock in the year to 30 March 2025.

This represents a 38% fall from the 350 incidents reported the previous year. The 2022 figure stood at 290 incidents.

While the reduction has been welcomed by Scottish Land & Estates (SLE), the rural organisation says the issue continues to pose a serious threat to livelihoods.

The drop comes after the introduction of the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Scotland) Act 2021, which significantly increased the penalties for dog owners.

Offenders in Scotland now face fines of up to £40,000 and up to 12 months’ imprisonment, with the possibility that the dog will be destroyed.

Nic MacLeod, acting policy adviser at SLE, said: “We welcome the significant drop in livestock worrying incidents over the past year, which suggests that stronger legislation and public awareness efforts could be having an impact.

"However, with over 200 incidents still recorded, it’s clear this remains a serious issue for farmers and land managers across Scotland.

“Dog owners should not take a dog, even if on a lead, into fields where there are lambs, calves or other young animals as there is real risk of causing stress, injury and even death to pregnant animals or young.

"Farmers are proud of their livestock, and where animals have been killed it is devastating to have to start from scratch and try to build a flock back up.

"The financial impact is also severe, particularly at a time when many farms are struggling to make ends meet.”

Police Scotland has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling the issue as a top rural crime priority.

Inspector Jordan Low, from the rural crime team said: “It is essential that dog owners take responsibility by keeping their dogs on a lead and under control around livestock.

"Ignoring this duty could lead to prosecution, with penalties of up to £40,000 or 12 months in prison. Those who act irresponsibly will face the consequences.”

Despite the decline, financial losses remain significant: livestock worth an estimated £102,000 were severely injured or killed in dog attacks in Scotland in 2024.

Although this is down from £123,000 in 2023, it remains 69% higher than the 2022 figure, according to NFU Mutual figures.