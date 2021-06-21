Dog attacks on livestock rise by 50%, new figures show

The cost of dog attacks on farm animals rose by an estimated 50 percent during the first quarter of this year, shocking new figures show.

Claims statistics from rural insurer NFU Mutual have revealed the true cost of livestock worrying during Q1 2021.

A surge in lockdown pets and countryside visits, along with a lack of awareness about how dogs will behave around farm animals are believed to be driving the rise.

Numbers started to rise sharply last year when livestock worth an estimated £1.3m were savaged by dogs – a rise of over 10% on 2019.

Now there are growing concerns among farmers that out of control and escaped pets will continue to wreak havoc over the summer.

Rebecca Davidson, rural affairs specialist at NFU Mutual said: “Figures confirm the harrowing reports coming in from across the UK of livestock horrifically injured and killed by out of control dogs.

"The suffering to animals and the anxiety for farmers could be easily prevented if people kept their dogs on a lead when out in the countryside."

According to NFU Mutual research with over 1,200 dog owners, 88% of people say they now walk their dog in the countryside.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of owners say they let their dog off the lead in the countryside - yet half admit their pet doesn’t always come back when called.

There’s also a lack of awareness amongst dog owners about what their pets are capable of, with research saying that only 40% accepted their dog could injure or harm livestock.

"Even if a dog does not make physical contact, the distress of the chase can also cause sheep to die, miscarry and separate lambs from their mothers," Ms Davidson said.

"Farm animals are also being chased into danger – drowning in rivers, falling from cliffs and getting their necks trapped in fencing.”

She added: “We want people to enjoy the countryside and recognise its importance to our physical and mental wellbeing."