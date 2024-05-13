Dog owner ordered to pay farmer £300 after lamb killed

The police have ordered a dog owner to pay out £300 to a farmer after their loose dog killed a lamb in Dorset.

The livestock attack happened in Sturminster Newton on 29 March 2024, causing the death of one lamb.

Dorset Police’s rural crime team the dog owner came forward to provide an account following the sheep worrying incident.

Speaking on social media, the team said it was able to deal with the dog owner out of court by way of conditional caution.

The owner of the dog was ordered to pay £300 to the farmer to “cover the loss suffered”.

The team said on Facebook: "We were able to deal with this dog owner out of court and they have been ordered to pay back the victim farmer £300.

"On this occasion the dog owner did the right thing by coming forward. Cases of sheep worrying can carry a fine of up to £1,000.

“Sheep are valuable assets to farmers and any harm to them harm a farmer’s livelihood. Even if you don’t believe so, your dog can kill.

“Please remember to keep your dogs on a lead around livestock.”