Dogs must be 'ready for countryside' once lockdown eases

The Lake District National Park Authority has told visitors to ensure their dogs are 'ready for the countryside' once lockdown restrictions are eased.

The authority is expecting a surge in the number of walkers, along with their dogs, once lockdown is lifted slowly in the coming months.

Andrea Meanwell, the park's farming officer, said it was essential to keep dogs under close control while out in the countryside.

The cost of dog attacks on livestock increased by over 10% to £1.3 million last year, as the pandemic triggered a surge in people visiting rural areas.

"We’re encouraging people to remember to keep their dogs under effective control and on a lead near livestock, wherever possible," she said.

"As a new puppy owner myself I’m all too aware that the new sights and sounds of the countryside can be exciting for puppies, it can also make their behaviour erratic."

To help remind people of this safety message, the Lake District National Park Authority has produced free information signs for farmers and land managers.

The signs, which can easily be displayed on fences and gates, are available to download online [PDF].

It is hoped that they will limit the number of sheep worrying incidents throughout the Lake District this year.

“Even the most docile puppy can cause real harm to sheep," Ms Meanwell added.

"Ewes are now in the late stages of pregnancy and being chased by a dog can end up with sheep being killed or injured and the stress can easily cause them to miscarry.”