Donations to NFU Mutual Charitable Trust top £1m in 2021

Farming charities and organisations will benefit from over £1m of funds donated over the course of this year to NFU Mutual Charitable Trust.

The Trust has announced a final round of donations totalling £196,000, taking its total donations to £1,050,000 in 2021.

Twenty one groups, including the Addington Fund, Linking Environment & Farming (LEAF) and the National Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs, will receive funds.

The donations were made possible by an additional £750,000 pledge from rural insurer NFU Mutual, aiming to help charities maintain resilience during the pandemic.

During the year, the Trust’s funding has helped to support projects that tackle isolation, support mental health and wellbeing, and enrich young lives through agricultural education and innovation.

Nick Turner, group chief executive of NFU Mutual, said: “We feel extremely proud to have championed causes across all corners of the UK through the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust.

“Supporting our communities has always been at the heart of our approach at NFU Mutual, and at times like this we believe we have an important role to play.

"As the challenges of the pandemic continue to take hold, we have been determined to support charities and organisations working incredibly hard to deliver essential services alongside practical and emotional help.”

One of the charities to have received the Trust’s support earlier this year was Samaritans, where the donation has been directed to help fund their 24-hour helpline.

The emotional support offered around the clock has been vital during the pandemic, particularly for farmers and rural communities.

Other charities set to benefit from the Trust’s funds are Farming & Forestry Aid, Open Farm Weekend and the Oxford Farming Conference.