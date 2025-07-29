Dorset man sentenced after breaking rural crime order

A Dorset man who defied a court order aimed at curbing rural crime has been sentenced after he was caught trespassing with dogs on private farmland.

Shane Cooper, aged 34, admitted to breaching a criminal behaviour order (CBO) during a suspicious incident in rural North Dorset.

He appeared before Poole Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to one count of breaching the conditions of a CBO designed to prevent further offending in rural areas.

The breach relates to an incident on 19 September 2023, when Mr Cooper was spotted trespassing with dogs on private land in the Pimperne area.

A witness reported the incident and provided the registration number of a vehicle involved. Following local enquiries, he was arrested and positively identified during an identity parade. He was later charged with breaching his CBO.

The conditions of Mr Cooper’s order specifically prohibited him from being on private land without written permission from the owner or legal representative.

He is also banned from entering any farm premises, including yards, barns, outbuildings, gardens, driveways, or attached land.

Mr Cooper was fined £270 and ordered to pay £400 in court costs, along with a £108 victim surcharge.

Police Constable Sebastian Haggett of Dorset Police’s Rural Crime Team said: “We will continue to target those who we suspect of causing harm to Dorset wildlife within our rural communities and bring them before the courts to be held responsible for their actions.

“Criminal behaviour orders (CBOs) are sought by the team to prevent and reduce offending and hold those who breach the conditions of the order to account.

“With the 2025 harvest now in full swing, we would ask the public to be aware of opportunistic poachers, who target wildlife on cut fields and the likelihood of this activity increasing over the coming months."

He added: “Should you witness suspected illegal poaching in progress, call 999 straight away. You can also report rural crime to us retrospectively by calling 101 or online at www.dorset.police.uk.”