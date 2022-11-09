Dorset Police recover £80k worth of stolen agri machinery

Rural crime officers have recovered more than £80,000 worth of agri-plant machinery following a report of theft in the Wimborne area of Dorset.

Police received a report on Tuesday morning (8 November) relating to the theft of agri machinery hat were stored in a shipping container at a rural location in Cranborne.

Following detailed enquiries, Dorset Police officers located two vans – which were also believed to have been stolen and on false plates.

Inside the vans officers located a number of items of machinery including two ride-on mowers and a utility vehicle, with a total value of more than £80,000.

Police enquiries are ongoing to locate the remainder of the stolen property and identify those involved in the theft.

Sergeant Natalie Skinner, of Dorset Police’s rural crime team, said: “We are determined to take robust action against those who target rural premises in this way.

"We will be carrying out a detailed investigation to identify those involved in this crime."

She added: “We would urge anyone who witnessed any suspicious vehicle movements in the area on the morning of Tuesday 8 November 2022... to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220181523.

This year has seen a sharp rise in rural crime as the cost of living crisis hits the countryside, claims data shows, following two years of decreasing rural theft during the pandemic.

The first quarter of 2022 has seen thieves making up for lost time, with costs of rural crime over 40% higher than the same period last year.

Farm vehicles remain a top target as Land Rover Defender, quad bike and trailer thefts continue to plague the countryside.