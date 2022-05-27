Dorset tractor run hopes to raise thousands for farming charities

A tractor run will take place in Dorset this Father's Day to raise money for two farming charities, with organisers expecting more than 100 participants.

The Dorchester Agricultural Society has announced the return of the Dorset Tractor Run for this year, taking place on Sunday 19 June.

The tractor run, taking place along the Jurassic Coast, will start and finish at 'Daggers Gate Grain Store' in West Lulworth.

The society is expecting over 100 tractors to take part, and spectators wishing to watch are being told to join at the meeting point at 10am.

Dorset's tractor run first took place in 2019, with 99 tractors taking part in the 18-mile route which raised funds for First Point Dorset.

This year, the event hopes to raise thousands for Farming Community Network and the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).

Nicki Ralph, chair of Dorchester Agricultural Society said: “As the 2019 tractor run was such a success, we are thrilled to announce the return of the event this year.

"It’s a marvellous way for the public to admire the long history of our local agricultural community and view vintage tractors as well as modern machinery.”

Those interested in participating this year can register online. Tickets are available at £15 per tractor, per driver.