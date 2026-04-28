Dorset vineyard and farm hits market for £1m in rare mixed-use sale

A Dorset farm combining a fully established vineyard with traditional pasture and river meadows has come to market, highlighting the growing appeal of diversified rural estates as English wine continues to gain ground.

Muston Farm, set in the Piddle Valley near Dorchester, extends to around 89.87 acres, including 30 acres of mature vines producing classic sparkling wine varieties.

Planted with Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier, the vineyard reflects the core grapes used in traditional-method sparkling wine, with a track record of successful harvests in recent years — positioning it as a productive, income-generating asset from the outset.

Located just a mile from Piddlehinton and five miles from Dorchester, the holding combines a peaceful rural setting with good accessibility, adding to its appeal for both commercial and lifestyle buyers.

Beyond the vineyard, the farm brings together a range of land uses. Adjacent pasture, historically used for grazing livestock, is naturally sheltered by mature woodland and offers scope for continued agricultural use or diversification into agroforestry or environmental schemes.

The property also features water meadows through which the River Piddle flows, adding both visual appeal and environmental value. Traditionally grazed, this land could support rewilding, biodiversity offsetting or other nature-based projects, taking advantage of its natural hydrology.

Together, the mix of productive viticulture, grazing land and environmental potential presents multiple income streams and future-proofing opportunities in a changing agricultural landscape.

With demand for English vineyards and diversified estates continuing to grow, opportunities that combine commercial production with environmental scope remain relatively limited.

Muston Farm is on the market with a guide price of £1,000,000.