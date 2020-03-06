Dozens of lambs stolen from Monmouthshire farm

Livestock rustling is the third most costly crime for British farmers after agricultural vehicle and machinery theft

The police are asking the public for more information after dozens of lambs were stolen from a Monmouthshire farm earlier this week.

Livestock rustlers cut the farm's gates open before stealing 47 lambs, Gwent Police's Rural Crime Team said.

The animals were stolen from a farm in Llandenny between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday morning (3-5 March).

The police believe a lorry was involved in the incident, adding that this is the second livestock rustling crime reported in the last month.







It comes as new figures reveal that livestock worth £3 million were stolen from UK farms in 2019.

Livestock rustling is the third most costly crime for British farmers after agricultural vehicle and machinery theft

Gwent Police are appealing to the public for more information by contacting them by calling 101, quoting reference number 200080648.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.