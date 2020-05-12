Dramatic images show moment firefighters save 40 sheep

Dramatic images have been released showing firefighters battling a farm blaze (Photo: Cockermouth Fire Station)

Firefighters have released images showing the moment they battled a farm fire which threatened the lives of 40 sheep.

The animals were saved from the large hay bale fire at a farm in Mockerkin, Cumbria which happened at 2:20pm on Sunday afternoon (10 May).

The blaze began between outbuildings and had spread to nearby tyres, which was next to a barn with sheep inside.

Cockermouth Fire Station tweeted: "[Cockermouth and Frizington crews] were mobilised to Mockerkin to extinguish a large hay blaze in between farm buildings which had spread to nearby tyres threatening 40 ewes in the barn nearby.







"It was quickly extinguished using hose reels, jets and compressed air foam."

(Photo: Cockermouth Fire Station)

NFU Mutual advises: What to do in the event of a farm fire

Fire Prevention:

• Ensure there are sufficient fire extinguishers for the size of buildings and that materials stored are inspected and regularly maintained

• Ensure staff and adult family members know the location of fire extinguishers and how to use them

• Reduce the risk of arson by fencing-off straw stacks and farm buildings

• Store hay and straw at least 10m from other buildings

• Put in place an evacuation plan for staff and livestock

• Store petrol, diesel and other fuels in secure areas

• Schedule regular electrical safety checks

• Invite your local fire and rescue service to visit to check water supplies and access routes

If a fire breaks out:

• Call the Fire and Rescue Service without delay

• If possible, send someone to the farm entrance to direct the Fire and Rescue Service to the fire to help save time

• Prepare to evacuate livestock should the fire spread

• Prepare to use your farm machinery to assist the Fire and Rescue Service