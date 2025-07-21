Dramatic night-time rescue saves cow after embankment fall

A stranded cow has been rescued in a dramatic late-night operation after plunging down a steep embankment in rural Carmarthenshire.

Two fire crews — from Carmarthen and Newcastle Emlyn stations — were dispatched to the scene on Wednesday evening 16 July, where they carried out a complex rescue in difficult and hazardous terrain.

Using lines, small tools and specialist machinery, firefighters worked methodically to free the trapped animal and guide it back up the embankment.

The operation took around four and a half hours to complete, with crews finally leaving the scene at midnight.

A statement from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “The Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Carmarthen and Newcastle Emlyn fire stations were called to an incident in Talog in Carmarthenshire.

“Crews responded to one cow that had become stuck down a steep embankment. Crews utilised lines, small tools and machinery to successfully free the cow and assisted it up the embankment.

(Photo: Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

“The cow was then assessed by and left in the care of a veterinarian that was on scene. Crews left the scene at midnight.”

Photographs from the scene show firefighters positioned on the embankment during the rescue. The cow, once recovered, was assessed on-site by a vet before being declared safe.

According to the fire and rescue service, animal rescues are a routine part of their responsibilities, particularly in rural areas.

Their crews are equipped with specialist gear and are trained to handle rescues from hazardous locations such as heights, water, and unstable ground, including slurry pits.

The service emphasised that no charge is made for farm animal rescues, and farmers are strongly advised not to attempt such rescues themselves due to the risks involved.