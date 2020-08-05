Dramatic photo shows aftermath of tractor collision

Fire crews attended the scene of the incident and assisted with significant fuel leaks (Photo: Ross-on-line/Facebook)

A dramatic photo has been released on social media showing the aftermath of a collision between a feed lorry and a tractor towing a trailer.

The incident happened on Saturday 1 August on the A449 at Gatsford, near Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire.

It involved a lorry carrying farm feed and a Fendt tractor towing a trailer carrying potatoes.

Fire crews from Ross and Whitchurch assisted with significant fuel leaks, which were prevented from entering drains using environmental grab packs and soil.







Luckily, no one was seriously injured following the collision.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the road was closed while it was cleared and the vehicles recovered.

“The tractor had been pulling a trailer of potatoes and had overturned and the tanker was leaking fuel.

“Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in the collision. Anyone who witnessed the collision but hasn’t yet spoken to officers can provide information via our website or by calling 101.”

The shocking photo was posted on Facebook by Ross-on-line, a local news website. It received over 3,600 shares and 1,400 comments.