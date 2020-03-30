Driver killed in collision with tractor in Cornwall

The incident happened on the A30 in Cornwall, at Higher Drift Farm (Photo: Google Maps)

A 38-year-old motorcyclist has been killed in a road collision with a tractor in Cornwall, police have confirmed.

The incident happened on Saturday 28 March on the A30 at Higher Drift Farm, near Penzance in Cornwall.

The Kawasaki motorcycle collided with a green John Deere tractor, the police said.

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.







A spokesperson for the police said: "South West Ambulance Service and Cornwall Air Ambulance attended, however the rider of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old local male from the Penzance area, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Local police officers and officers from the Roads Policing and Serious Collision Investigation Teams attended the scene."

The police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash.