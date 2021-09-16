Driving tests for cars towing trailers to be scrapped

From autumn there will be an automatic ability for those with a full driving licence to tow a trailer with a car without an additional test.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency's (DVLA) has decided to scrap the requirement for drivers to take an additional test to tow a trailer.

The move will only apply where the trailer is up to a Maximum Authorised Mass (MAM) of 3,500kg.

The exact date that the law will be changed has yet to be confirmed, but it will come into force from autumn.

The announcement is part of the UK government's efforts to free up the reported post-Covid backlog in driving tests.

Thousands of driving tests were cancelled due to the pandemic, resulting in delays for learner drivers attempting to get on the road – even stretching into 2022.

NFU Scotland welcomed the move, but said there were concerns over safety on rural roads, with the potential for more inexperienced drivers towing trailers.

Because of this concern, the union has urged farmers to undertake voluntary towing training.

Committee chair Tom French said: “For this reason, we are urging members to ensure that anybody towing has had adequate training.

"Voluntary training will remain available through the usual training providers and undertaking this will ensure that businesses reduce the risk of accidents and do not fall foul of health and safety legislation.”