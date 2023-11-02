Driving UK meat exports to US focus of major industry gathering

Driving British red meat exports to the United States will come into sharp focus at a major meat industry gathering in Arizona.

UK beef, lamb and pork will be promoted to an audience of key industry buyers at the Meat Import Council of America (MICA) conference in Phoenix.

The conference, which runs from 6 to 8 November, will provide the platform for the UK meat sector to highlight the quality and traceability of British produce to help develop further export opportunities.

The US remains a key target market for exporters, with industry work ongoing to raise the profile of pork, beef and lamb from the UK to buyers across the country.

In 2022, the total value of British red meat exports to the US was worth £36.2 million, according to official trade figures.

The US is a net importer of lamb and a large consumer of beef. While domestic beef production is expected to increase, opportunities exist for imports of products that are differentiated from US production and for manufacturing beef.

And why the US is a big pork exporter, its volume of imports is significant and expected to rise, presenting opportunities for premium pork products from the UK.

Dr Phil Hadley, AHDB International Trade Development Director, will this weekend head out to the US, in what he called a 'burgeoning market'.

He said the UK red meat sector's sustainable and high production standards would be put on show to US buyers at the MICA conference.

"Events like this are pivotal in helping us develop relationships with importers in key markets to help our levy payers capitalise on opportunities in global markets.”

It follows the launch earlier this year of AHDB’s new export strategy Beyond Borders, aimed at supporting its ambition to help increase market access and exports sales.

One key strategic objective is export development, working collaboratively with industry and government, to cultivate further opportunities for the UK's red meat and dairy sectors.