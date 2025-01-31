Drone footage shows suspected hare coursers on farmland

Police have released drone footage of several men who did 'significant damage' to farmland following suspected hare coursing activity in Hertfordshire.

Images and video footage released by Hertfordshire Police shows numerous men and vehicles on arable land in Therfield, North Hertfordshire,

Police were called at 1pm on Saturday 25 January to Mill Lane in Therfield, to reports of several people in vehicles trespassing on private land.

On arrival, Hertfordshire Police's Rural Operational Support Team (ROST) officers captured evidence via their drone and guided officers into the area.

The activity also led to a pursuit involving the force's Roads Policing Unit. Two of the vehicles were a Blue Subaru Forester and a Silver Toyota RAV4.

Sergeant Alex Winning, from ROST said: “It is believed that a number of vehicles set off from Cambridgeshire and proceeded into Hertfordshire, going through fields, breaking gates and are then suspected to have taken part in hare coursing.

“There was significant damage to arable land caused by 4x4 vehicles and hare coursing offences committed contrary to the Hunting Act of 2004."

Hare coursing sees running dogs set onto a hare and are judged by how closely they can follow the twists and turns of the hare as it tries to escape, and if they ultimately catch and kill it.

The dogs are competing and gambling is often involved. However, the activity is illegal and anyone found guilty can face unlimited fines and imprisonment.

It is an offence to go equipped for, search for, or pursue hares with dogs, and an offence to trespass with intent to search for or pursue hares with dogs.

Last year, four men were ordered to pay out nearly £20,000 after they destroyed a farmer’s field while being equipped to go hare coursing in Lincolnshire.

Anyone who recognises any of the individuals in the Therfield incident can report online at herts.police.uk/report, email ROST at ROST@herts.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/8284/25.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.