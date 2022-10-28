Drought permits issued to Yorkshire Water to conserve reservoir water

Drought permits have been issued to Yorkshire Water to conserve water in twelve reservoirs, as the region continues to see a 'serious deficiency' in water supplies.

Yorkshire Water had submitted drought permit applications for reservoirs across Wharfedale, Bingley, Shipley, Craven, Yeadon, Baildon and the Worth Valley.

The permits allow the firm to reduce the amount of water released from reservoirs to conserve and secure water supplies.

Reservoir levels across Yorkshire are 25% lower than they were at this time last year, according to the Environment Agency, which issued the drought permits.

The exceptional shortage of rainfall this year, and the possibility of a shortage continuing over the winter, led to Yorkshire Water applying for the permits.

The twelve permits were issued by the agency on Monday 24 October and will last until 31 March 2023.

Victoria Slingsby, Environment Agency Yorkshire drought manager, said the recent rainfall had not been enough to refill rivers and reservoirs.

"We are still facing a serious deficiency of water supplies," she warned, "We only issue a permit if we are content that there are clear plans in place to mitigate any impact on the environment."

Yorkshire officially moved to drought status on 15 August following six months of below average rainfall combined with high temperatures, which affected most of the country.

Yorkshire Water has already announced a temporary-use ban (TUB), prohibiting use of hosepipes by its customers.

Earlier this month, the National Drought Group, which includes key farming groups, forecast that average rainfall levels over winter will still not be sufficient to avoid impending drought or drought conditions into next year.

Some water companies suggested conditions will remain beyond spring in some areas, including Yorkshire, if rainfall remains below average.

Ms Slingsby added: "We will continue to work closely with Yorkshire Water as it develops the long-term solutions to protect water resources while drought conditions continue across Yorkshire."