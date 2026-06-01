Duchess joins farmers ahead of Open Farm Sunday milestone

The Duchess of Edinburgh has helped mark 20 years of Open Farm Sunday, as farms across the UK prepare to welcome visitors on 7 June.

Her Royal Highness, Honorary President of LEAF, joined host farmers at the Waitrose Farm on the Leckford Estate in Hampshire ahead of this year’s nationwide event.

Since launching in 2006, Open Farm Sunday has given more than 3.5 million people the chance to visit working farms, meet farmers and learn more about food production.

The milestone event, hosted by LEAF and Waitrose, recognised the farmers, industry members and volunteers who have helped turn Open Farm Sunday into one of British farming’s biggest public engagement success stories.

During the visit, The Duchess helped prepare the site by setting up a haybale maze and hanging welcome banners.

She also joined farmers and organisers in activities designed to show how farms can connect visitors with food, farming and the environment.

These included building bug hotels, worm charming and sweep netting through wildflower meadows to discover insects and pollinators.

LEAF said the activities highlighted the important role insects and pollinators play in food production.

They also showed the fun and practical ways farmers can engage visitors of all ages.

During the visit, The Duchess met LEAF, Waitrose and Open Farm Sunday representatives, along with 20 host farmers.

Philip Wynn, chairman of LEAF, thanked The Duchess for her support of the organisation’s flagship public engagement initiative.

“We are incredibly grateful to The Duchess of Edinburgh for helping us show our appreciation for the farmers, volunteers, sponsors and supporters who make Open Farm Sunday possible,” he said.

Mr Wynn said the annual open day had helped bring people closer to farming, food production and the countryside for two decades.

“It is the dedication of host farmers across the UK who welcome their communities and share their stories that has made it such a trusted and much-loved national event,” he said.

He added that The Duchess was an “ardent advocate” for sustainable food production, rural communities and educating young people about countryside careers.

Tom Denyard, managing director of Waitrose, said the retailer was delighted to host The Duchess at its farm to mark the anniversary.

He said the event paid tribute to the thousands of people in farming communities whose work had helped make Open Farm Sunday a success.

“It provides a fantastic opportunity for the public to learn more about the vital role that farming plays in their communities,” he said.

The event also included a special award for East Anglian farmer Michael Sly in recognition of his long-standing support for Open Farm Sunday.

Mr Sly has hosted events every year since the initiative began.

His visitor numbers have grown from just 12 in the first year to more than 12,000 in 2025.

LEAF said the increase reflected the growth in public interest in connecting with farming and food production over the past 20 years.

Open Farm Sunday allows visitors to meet the people who produce their food and learn more about the role farming plays in the environment, the economy and rural communities.

This year’s event takes place on 7 June, with farms across the UK preparing to open their gates to the public.