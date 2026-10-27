Duchy farm tenants fear losing livelihoods as 3,000-acre estate goes on sale

The loss of rented farmland could reduce opportunities for younger farmers seeking to enter agriculture (Stock photo)

Tenant farmers on the Duchy of Cornwall's 3,000-acre Bradninch estate in Devon face an uncertain future, with some fearing they could lose their livelihoods if they cannot afford to buy the farms they currently rent.

Nine farming tenants are affected by the proposed sale, including families who have worked the land for generations, raising concerns about the future of established agricultural businesses.

The Duchy, which provides an income for Prince William, is offering tenants first refusal to purchase their holdings, but some fear ownership could mean taking on debts they cannot afford.

An investigation by The Observer's political editor Rachel Sylvester, published on Sunday (25 October), revealed growing anxiety among farmers and residents facing difficult decisions about their properties.

One unnamed tenant told the newspaper that purchasing their holding could mean “the opportunity to go into generational debt”.

Some farms have remained in the same families for five generations, with tenants now questioning whether they can afford to secure land they had expected to continue renting.

The financial challenge is particularly significant for farmers who have invested heavily in their businesses but lack the capital needed to purchase holdings potentially worth millions of pounds.

The Observer reported that tenants had received notices described as possession orders, with some facing a six-month deadline to purchase their properties or leave.

However, the legal implications depend on individual tenancy agreements, and the Duchy maintains that it is working with those affected to explore their options.

The Tenant Farmers Association (TFA) previously said it had received assurances that tenants would not be made homeless as a result of the disposal programme.

Those assurances do not necessarily mean every farmer will be able to remain on their existing holding.

The Duchy says tenants are being offered discounted purchase terms, taking account of factors including their length of tenure and improvements made to properties.

Eight of the nine affected farming tenants are reportedly exploring the purchase of some or all of their holdings.

The estate is also contributing towards legal and professional costs and seeking specialist advice on how tenant-funded improvements should be reflected in property valuations.

Responding to concerns raised in The Observer investigation, the Duchy said it recognised the difficult decisions facing tenants and was providing individual guidance, professional assistance and access to welfare support.

It maintains that the sales are being handled with consideration for those affected, although some tenants remain concerned about the financial implications.

Beyond Bradninch, the proposed disposals have raised wider questions about the future availability of rented farmland, particularly for younger farmers unable to afford agricultural property.

While purchasing a holding could offer greater security for existing tenants able to secure finance, selling farms into private ownership could reduce opportunities for future generations entering the industry.

TFA chief executive George Dunn has welcomed the offer of first refusal but warned about the loss of agricultural land from the tenanted sector.

In a statement published in May, he said “it is always disappointing when we lose any land from the tenanted sector of agriculture”.

The association has stressed the importance of secure, long-term agricultural tenancies, particularly as such arrangements become increasingly difficult to obtain.

The Bradninch sale forms part of the Duchy's wider strategy to dispose of approximately 20% of its property portfolio by value over the next decade.

That target relates to the value of its assets rather than acreage, meaning the eventual amount of agricultural land sold remains uncertain.

The Duchy says the restructuring will allow greater investment in housing, renewable energy, environmental improvements and long-term farming resilience.

However, for tenants at Bradninch, the immediate concern remains whether they can afford to secure the land on which their businesses and livelihoods depend.

The outcome could have lasting implications not only for established farming families, but also for younger entrants hoping to build careers in the tenanted farming sector.