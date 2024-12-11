Duijndam Machines: Your partner for reliable second-hand machinery

Duijndam Machines is your partner for reliable second-hand horticultural machinery, delivering equipment at lower costs.

Did you know that in Europe, one-in-two agricultural machines is purchased second-hand?

The market for pre-owned machinery is booming, with the UK emerging as a dynamic hub for both buying and selling used agricultural equipment.

A trusted partner in this industry is Duijndam Machines, a family-owned business based in the Netherlands.

Founded in 1970 by the Duijndam family, the company is now led by brothers Robbert, Reinier, and Martijn Duijndam.

They have transformed it into a international player, specialising in the purchase and sale of second-hand horticultural machinery for fruits, vegetables, flowers, and plants.

Unlike standard trading platforms that offer little beyond a marketplace, Duijndam provides expert insights and tailored sales solutions, including direct purchase-resale and consignment sales.

Why buy second-hand machinery?

• Cost savings:

Buying used machinery can save you up to 60% compared to new equipment, offering a significant financial advantage.

• Immediate availability:

Need a machine fast? Unlike new machinery that may have long lead times, second-hand equipment is often ready for immediate delivery.

• Suited for smaller farms:

Smaller farms with fewer hectares often can’t justify the cost of new machinery. Used equipment provides a more economical solution and often experiences less wear and tear, extending its lifespan.

• Flexibility for crop rotation and new ventures:

Second-hand machines allow farmers to experiment with new crops or business ventures without significant upfront costs. If the venture proves successful, they can scale up with larger equipment.

• Contribution to the circular economy:

Reusing existing machinery is not just cost-effective—it’s also a sustainable choice that aligns with the principles of the circular economy.

Embracing digitalisation

The way agricultural equipment is bought and sold has evolved. According to Robbert Duijndam, 70% of their transactions are now conducted online, relying on detailed photos, videos, and live video conferences.

At Duijndam Machines, we prioritise transparency by providing comprehensive visual and technical information to help buyers make informed decisions remotely.

Can’t find what you need immediately? Simply subscribe to email notifications to receive updates on the latest equipment that matches your criteria.

The value of specialisation

When it comes to purchasing specialised horticultural equipment, experience matters. At Duijndam Machines:

• We understand your needs:

Coming from a family of vegetable growers, we combine our agricultural expertise with a passion for automation and mechanics.

• We offer a broad range:

From planters, harvesters, and sorters to washers, packaging lines, flowpack machines and conveyor belts, we provide tailored solutions for open-field and greenhouse crops.

• We ensure quality:

Our dedicated team of buyers sources machines that meet strict quality standards. Each purchase undergoes thorough inspection, repairs, and testing by our in-house mechanics before being offered for sale.

• We deliver expert support:

From initial consultation to post-sale installation and maintenance advice, we ensure a seamless experience. When necessary, we collaborate with local service providers to support your ongoing needs.

Your trusted partner in horticultural machinery

With decades of industry experience and a focus on customer satisfaction, Duijndam Machines has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for farmers across Europe.

Whether you need a single piece of equipment or a complete solution, we’re here to help you grow your business efficiently and sustainably.