Dunbia expands West Country presence with new abattoir acquisition

Meat processor Dunbia has expanded its West Country presence with the acquisition of a lamb processing site in Cornwall.

Dunbia has acquired the H R Jasper & Son lamb abattoir in Launceston, which currently processors up to 10,000 lambs a week.

Details of the deal will remain confidential, a statement released by Dunbia explained.

The Jasper family business was formed in 1930, with products sold to retail, wholesale, foodservice and export markets.

The site employs 90 people and all staff are being retained.

Dunbia said the acquisition would "enhance its position as Britain’s leading lamb and beef processor".

Niall Browne, chief executive officer at Dunbia, said: “The reputation and demand for high-quality West Country lamb is growing both within Britain and across Europe.

"We look forward to continuing to work with farmers in Cornwall and across the South West to promote this excellent product to both new and existing customers.”

Andrew Smyth, lvestock procurement director at Dunbia added: “The climate and excellent farming practices in this region will allow us to deliver the first British Spring lambs of the new season to our customers.

"This will be a great addition to our range of regional lamb products from Britain and Northern Ireland.”