Durham City YFC member clinches Senior Member of Year title

A Durham City YFC member has clinched the industry's Senior Member of the Year title following 15-years of dedication at the organisation.

Alex McMenemy, a longstanding member of the YFC in County Durham, was given the title by the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs’ (NFYFC).

Her involvement in it dates back to when she first joined at age 11. Last summer, she was elected to the role of County Chair during a challenging time for the county.

Since then, she has spearheaded efforts to stabilise and revitalise the county's future, focusing on recruitment, engagement of county officers and clubs, and rallying members to showcase the county's strengths.

She was declared the winner at the national final at the Royal Spa Centre in Leamington Spa on Saturday 20 April.

Expressing her astonishment at the win, Alex said: "I'm still slightly speechless. It has been such an amazing group of finalists this year that it feels a complete shock to be standing here.

"I just feel completely and utterly overwhelmed and so proud I have been able to do my club and my county proud as well."

Alex competed in the national final against six other YFC members, each of whom had advanced through County and Area rounds to earn their place in the final.

The competition involved supplying a two-page synopsis about their YFC experience in advance of the final, and on the day participate in interviews with the judges in private, and on stage in front of an audience.

Angharad Thomas from Carmarthenshire came second in the competition and Maddie Kimble from Buckinghamshire came third.

“I really tried to galvanise everyone in the county to make sure we do ourselves justice," said Alex.

"We might be a very small county of only around 250 members but the members we’ve got are incredible."