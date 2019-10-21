Duynie's mission to provide sustainable feed solutions in UK

Duynie’s objective is to provide sustainable feed solutions in the UK

Duynie UK is on a mission to help forward-thinking farmers nourish their animals in an effective, economical and environmentally sound way.

Worldwide, Duynie provides a responsible supply of animal feeds, offering sustainable feed solutions.

Its feeds originate from the food and beverage industry, or other food quality sources.

The company is a member of Duynie Group and forms part of Royal Cosun, a Dutch farming cooperative with more than a hundred years’ experience in growing and processing sugar beet.







The group is made up of four distinct business units: Duynie Feed, Novidon (potato starch processing), Duynie Ingredients and AgriBioSource (mainly supplying the biogas sector with feedstocks).

An ambitious player in the co-products market, Duynie UK's portfolio includes brewery and distillery grains, bakery co-products, fruit from the UK fresh juice industry and moist and dry products from the malting industry.

Currently, its main business revolves around the direct supply of liquid, moist and dry feeds in their natural forms to the livestock industry.

However, innovations have been growing in moist blends produced using various co-products.

Farmers are increasingly keen to explore the benefits of these blends, so this is an area of focus for the UK and of future growth for the group.

A snapshot of the feed products

Across all areas of agriculture, forward-thinking farmers are looking beyond the traditional towards the future.

Working with a sustainable attitude, they want to nourish their animals in an effective, economical and environmentally sound way.

Duynie UK says it's the best partner out there to help farmers do that, with products including:

• For dairy cattle: protein-rich spent brewer’s grains; coarse-textured distiller’s draff; cooked potato mash and steamed potato peel presented as potato cream; evaporated yeast-enriched wheat syrup presented as Sedagold Syrup and Traffod Syrup.

• For beef cattle: Boost Mix (a high-protein, palatable moist feed including bread, barley screenings, rapeseed meal and potato cream); bakery goods, biscuits, confectionery and breakfast cereal; raw and cooked potato chips; moist citrus pulp; malt brewer’s grains.

• For pigs: cooked potato chips; evaporated yeast-enriched wheat and barley syrup; prime potato puree.

• For sheep and goats: brewer’s grains; high-protein moist blends containing brewers grains, distillery syrups and rapeseed meal; malt culms and barley screenings presented as malt residual pellets.

Duynie UK is an innovative company, focused on working with farmers to service their unique requirements.