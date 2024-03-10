DVSA relaxes load security guidance for farmers after six months of talks

The DVSA has confirmed it is updating its load security guidance for farmers following six months of negotiations with the NFU.

The new agreements reached aim to help ensure farmers who transport agricultural loads are less likely to be unfairly penalised.

The union identified that the old DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) guidance was not reasonable or practical for many.

This was particularly with regards to the sheeting of loads, with specific reference to where there is a risk that loads will bounce up and out of the trailer.

NFU Deputy President David Exwood said this was a 'great win' for the union following six months of talks.

He said it should help both farmers and enforcement officers to better understand the requirements for load security.

"It should help to reduce unnecessary risk involved with having to work at height and often alone to apply sheets to trailers where hydraulic or mechanical sheeting systems are not suitable," Mr Exwood said.

“It should also help members to have confidence in how they are managing their load security, and reduce the stress associated with potentially getting a penalty.”

“It is important that the guidance does not go beyond the law or negatively impact members. The collaboration of legal, sector and transport advisors has achieved this.”

NFU Farm Safety and Transport adviser Sarah Batchelor said it was in farmers’ best interests not to overload their trailers and to act safely and within the parameters of the law.

The DVSA's updates are due to be published in late spring or early summer.