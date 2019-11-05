East of England conference cancelled due to 'political indecisiveness'

Conference chairman Tom Martin said that the decision to cancel the annual event had not been made lightly

The annual East of England Farming Conference has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions and 'political indecisiveness'.

The show, which takes place every year and is held at the East of England Showground, was due to take place on the 14 November.

But the organisers have blamed the ongoing political uncertainty for being prevalent throughout the process of organising this year’s conference.

They said those working within agricultural politics and the auxiliary industries have their 'hands full' with the 'changing directions of Brexit' and an upcoming general election.







The conference said in a statement: “Farmers are looking for answers about the future, the extension of Brexit negotiations means that speakers invited to talk about politics would be skirting around the topics, unable to provide some of the answers that an exit on the 31st of October would have provided.

“The East of England Farming Conference prides itself on providing farmers, food producers and industry specialists the knowledge to return to their business better equipped to make practical and informed decisions.

“Unfortunately, with the recent run of bad weather having an effect across the country, delegates have been reluctant to commit with many key tasks on the farm still outstanding.”

Conference chairman Tom Martin said that the decision to cancel the event had not been made lightly.

“Several of our committee have first-hand experience of the impact that the poor weather has had over the last few months.

“We want to organise a conference for those in the thick of the action, and this year the action will most likely still be out in the fields on the 14th November.”

The East of England Farming Conference will return on 5 November 2020 at the East of England Showground.

Delegates who have purchased tickets for 2019 conference will be offered the chance to carry their booking over to next year.