East Yorkshire farmers ask for funds to deal with floods

Farmers in East Yorkshire have asked the government for additional funding to help alleviate pressures on their businesses following recent flooding.

Local producers discussed the issue virtually this week with representatives from the Environment Agency, East Riding Council, Graham Stuart MP and the NFU.

Mr Stuart, MP for Beverley and Holderness, initiated the meeting after he had been contacted by farmers who have suffered significant flooding during the winter.

Affected farmers highlighted their individual experiences of crop failure and extended periods of fields under water.

It was concluded that additional funding and new projects are required in areas situated around the River Hull.

The Environment Agency also used the meeting to present its findings of their Bathymetric Survey of the river.

The survey was commissioned by the agency during 2019 – 2020 to determine the sedimentation and siltation within the River Hull.

The fall over the length of the river is unusually small, which affects the approach to pumping water from agricultural land into the river, the EA explained.

It added that managing the River Hull and drains required 'a delicate balance'.

Paul Stockhill, flood risk manager at the EA said: “We have recently completed a detailed Bathymetric Survey of the River Hull, which will help identify any changes to the riverbed.

"Managing flood risk in low-lying rural catchments can be complex, and there are challenges in attracting funding.

"We hope our strong relationships, and working together, will provide some of the solutions in managing flooding into the future.”

Mr Stuart added: “Agencies need to work together to try reduce the effect of flooding that local farmers have experienced this winter and for several years.

"I look forward to meeting again in June, when Sir Greg Knight MP and I will join forces to consider what is possible.”