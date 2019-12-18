Eco-conscious Brits urged to buy British lamb this Christmas

Environmentally conscious Brits have been urged to buy sustainable, British lamb this Christmas to help combat climate change.

As shoppers prepare to head out to supermarkets to start their Christmas shop, the sheep sector is suggesting consumers try a different meat.

In a break from the traditional offerings of turkey or goose, the National Sheep Association (NSA) says that buying lamb or mutton this year backs local farmers and the environment.

The meat is also ‘packed with nutrients’ and is produced using ‘traditional methods’.







NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker said: “With Christmas and New Year celebrations almost upon us, there is no better time to enjoy some of the UK’s most sustainably produced meat.

“If a roast leg of lamb cannot tempt you away from your turkey on Christmas day perhaps consider a slow cooked lamb tagine or curry over the holidays.”

NSA’s suggestion to add sheep meat to festive tables comes just after the launch of its Heritage Breeds project.

The initiative aims to introduce the UK consumer to new flavours that are available from the huge number of sheep breeds found in the country.

These include 60 native breeds offering a wide variety to the consumer.

The project is based on informing consumers about the ‘ABC’ of sheep meat.

This is the Age and Breed of the sheep and the area of Countryside where it has been farmed.

Mr Stocker added: “One of the biggest news stories of 2019 has undoubtedly been our need to consider the environment in our consumer habits.

“Despite much of this news suggesting red meat is a contributor to climate change more recent research is now evidencing the fact that traditional pasture-based grazing systems such as that adopted by the majority of the UK’s sheep farmers can actually be part of a wider solution to this serious problem.

“Free-range, extensively produced sheepmeat is a great choice year-round, and especially at times of celebration such as Christmas.”