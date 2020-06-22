Eco-friendly farm launches milk vending machine

The farm focuses on being eco-friendly, cutting down on food miles and encouraging customers to reuse glass bottles,

A farm has launched a milk vending machine giving customers the chance to buy fresh milk 24 hours a day – and even create their own DIY milkshakes.

Yeldersley Farm is now selling pasteurised milk as well as other produce directly to the local community through vending machines.

The Derbyshire farm is run by husband and wife Mark and Zena Hinds and is based on the Osmaston Estate, which is managed by property firm Fisher German.

Milk will be available from a special vending machine, and customers will have the opportunity to bring their own bottles or purchase them on-site through a second vending machine, which also stocks eggs.







Flavourings will also be available giving the public the opportunity to create their own DIY milkshakes.

The vending machines are based in their own building on the farm and are accessible to customers 24 hours a day.

The farmyard is located on the main A52 between Derby and Ashbourne, and Mark and Zena hope to not only attract the local community but also those passing through the area.

“We wanted to add value to our milk by selling it directly to the local community while bringing people on to the farm," Mark said.

“We also receive an awful lot of passing traffic, so diversifying in this way seemed like a really positive step for the business.

The farm is trying to be as eco-friendly as possible and are encouraging customers to purchase a reusable one litre glass bottle or bring their own.

“We’re passionate about promoting dairy farms in a positive way and encouraging people to shop local, something that those living in the Ashbourne area are incredibly supportive of," Mark added.

“We’ve already received some really positive feedback and are now looking to grow the vending business organically, working with other local suppliers should there be the demand for us to stock a wider range of products."

Some of the money raised will be invested back into the farm to further improve animal welfare and to support local wildlife environments on the farm.