Educational initiative connects British farming with city students

Children from the urban heart of Birmingham saw first-hand the the high-tech farming machinery at LAMMA and heard about the career opportunities available.

NFU Education's initiative at the annual machinery show aimed to introduce children from urban areas to the British agricultural industry.

Dozens of Year 9 students from Birmingham's city centre also heard about the diverse career opportunities available to them.

The day involved agricultural machinery experts delivering a series of short micro-teach sessions on the subject of basic vehicle electrics.

Students engaged in interactive workshops and participated in a scavenger hunt organised by NFU Farmers for Schools Ambassadors.

These experiences are designed to provide insights into modern farming practices and the latest technological advancements in agriculture.

NFU vice president Rachel Hallos welcomed NFU Education's initiative at LAMMA, as people from diverse backgrounds were 'vital' to British farming's future.

She said: “Many young people, especially those from urban areas, are disconnected from farming and food production.

"Events like LAMMA provide the perfect platform to spark curiosity and encourage students to see farming not just as a job, but as a fulfilling and essential industry.

“By engaging with these students now, we can plant the seeds for a future workforce that is passionate and well-informed about the challenges and rewards of agriculture."

Following the initiative, one student said that she “really enjoyed” the experience and that she “learnt so much about agriculture”.

And one teacher said: “Today has been absolutely fantastic. The kids have got so much out of it.”

Ms Hallos concluded that the farming industry offered a diversity of opportunities, from engineering and science to environmental management and food production.

“By showcasing the innovation, technology, and dedication that underpin modern farming practices, we hope to bridge that gap and inspire the next generation to consider careers in agriculture," she said.