Egg producer looks to build £8m free range farm

The UK egg producer is looking to submit a planning application to Maidstone Borough Council later this year

A free range egg producer is planning to create a new £8m farm near Maidstone which will accommodate more than 190,000 hens.

The proposed Wealden Woods Free Range Farm will be situated on land at Reed Court Farm at Chainhurst, in the Weald of Kent.

The farm would produce around 60 million free range eggs per year, Kent-based egg producer Fridays Ltd said.

Over the last decade the producer has expanded its production of free range eggs to meet growing UK demand, and to help reduce imports from Europe.







The project would also include the planting of more than 20 hectares of woodland and a new public access route.

The company said the farm would support the UK's need for locally produced food, aid the country's transition to free range egg production and contribute to the rural economy.

Graham Fuller, production manager at Fridays, said: "Like our other nearby free range farms, we will operate to the highest standards of animal welfare and our approach has been praised by the highly respected organisation Compassion in World Farming.

"If approved, we will be able to plant 36,000 trees, which is more three times the number of trees at the National Pinetum at Bedgebury."

Alongside woodland planting, the three hen houses will have solar panels installed - with the overall aim to make the farm carbon neutral.

A planning application will be submitted to Maidstone Borough Council later this year, Fridays said.