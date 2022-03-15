Egg producers raise £100,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Farmers have helped raise an impressive £100,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance after selling more than 120 million eggs over the course of ten years.

James Potter Eggs, a free range egg firm based in Yorkshire, reached the fundraising milestone this week after ten years of partnership with the charity.

The family-run company has been donating 1 penny per dozen eggs sold in supermarkets and retail outlets since June 2012.

Over the years, they have sold 120,000,000 eggs to reach their grand £100,000 fundraising total for the Yorkshire emergency services charity.

The sale of these eggs gives sustainable income to Yorkshire Air Ambulance, generating hundreds of pounds for the charity each month.

To show their support, Yorkshire Air Ambulance showcases James Potter's logo on both of the charity's aircraft.

It follows a challenging year for charities across the UK as the effects of the pandemic took hold, and community income dropped.

However, James Potter saw a boom in sales during the lockdown period, resulting in more money being donated to Yorkshire Air Ambulance during its time of need.

Adrian Potter, James Potter Eggs managing director, said: “We would like to thank all of the customers who have helped us achieve this fantastic figure, and are proud to sponsor such a worthy charity.

"Based near Topcliffe, we see the Air Ambulances on an almost daily basis, and it’s comforting to know that this amazing service is available to those in need.

"We look forward, with the help of our customers to continue this supporting this great charity.”

Katie Collinson, corporate and partnerships manager for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, added: “The support we receive from local businesses is the lifeblood of our charity.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank James Potter Eggs for their continuous support and generosity."