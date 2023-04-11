Eggbase appoints Tom Willings as new director of strategy

Global poultry software, data solutions, and carbon footprinting specialist Eggbase have appointed Tom Willings as their new director of strategy and partnerships.

Tom has a wealth of experience from across the poultry sector, encompassing roles in farming, processing, and retail.

Most recently, he was supply chain director of Stonegate Farmers, a leading supplier of eggs to the UK supermarket and food manufacturing industry.

Designed by poultry specialists, specifically for the poultry sector, Eggbase has a global client base.

It is recognised as the leading production, data integration, health and welfare software provider to the worldwide egg and poultry industry, and for its unique carbon footprint calculator.

Eggbase managing director Anne Fleck said she was 'absolutely delighted 'to welcome Tom to the team at this 'exciting time' for the business.

"This appointment will ensure that Eggbase continues to play a major role throughout the egg and poultry sector," she added.

"Tom is very familiar with our work, and he is ideally placed to guide the evolution of our software so that it continues to deliver maximum benefit to producers, pullet rearers, broiler growers and their supply chain.

"Tom’s wealth of knowledge and expertise will be a great asset to Eggbase, and we are very much looking forward to working with him.”

Tom Willings said: “I’m incredibly proud and excited to be joining the Eggbase team.

"With ever more focus on the impact and efficiency of food production, the need for validated, high quality data to unlock opportunity and to inform strategic decision making cannot be understated.

"I can’t wait to get underway in supporting the tremendous work that Anne and her brilliant team have done to date, and helping our clients continue to measure, manage, and adapt their businesses toward a more sustainable future”.