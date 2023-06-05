Eggsdirect.co.uk launch: Online marketplace revolution for UK farmers

A new marketplace which aims to empower UK farmers and food producers has launched, pioneering a digital transformation in the farm-to-table movement.

In collaboration with renowned barrister and YouTube personality Daniel ShenSmith, also known as the BlackBeltBarrister, and Versla Marketplace, Eggsdirect.co.uk has launched today (5 June).

This initiative, fuelled by the BlackBeltBarrister's YouTube community's generous support, aims to empower UK farmers and food producers, pioneering a digital transformation in the farm-to-table movement.

Born from the challenges of the Covid pandemic, Eggsdirect.co.uk serves as a countermeasure to unjust supermarket practises that disadvantage farmers through lower prices and aesthetic preferences.

Originally aimed at egg suppliers, the platform has broadened its scope to accommodate a wider range of farmers and food producers.

Eggsdirect.co.uk streamlines the online sale of farm goods. Its user-friendly interface offers free, unlimited listings, no monthly fees, and a nominal 2% sale fee capped at £1 per sale.

Stripe secures all transactions, ensuring a trustworthy and safe marketplace for both sellers and buyers.

Additionally, Eggsdirect.co.uk provides farmers with a unique chance to establish an online presence with a free webshop, allowing them to use their own domain or a free custom subdomain under Farmshop.direct.

Understanding the challenges posed by technology, the team at Eggsdirect.co.uk extends their support to sellers less acquainted with digital platforms.

They welcome sellers to reach out for assistance in setting up their online presence and have plans for continual platform enhancements.

The Eggsdirect team invites the community to join their endeavour, which is set to revolutionise the online presence of the farming industry. Together, we can sow the seeds for a sustainable future.

For more information about EggsDirect, visit its website.

Learn more about the partnership and the initial campaign via BlackBeltBarrister's YouTube channel.