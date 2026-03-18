Eight in 10 back extending free school milk in boost for UK dairy sector

More than eight in 10 Britons back extending free school milk, as pressure grows to scrap rules cutting support for children at age five.

A new national poll found that 82% support providing free milk for the full Reception year, rather than ending entitlement on a child’s fifth birthday — a policy critics say creates an unfair mid-year cut-off.

Campaigners say reform would also support British dairy farmers by increasing demand for milk supplied to schools, offering a potential boost to the domestic sector.

Under the current system, children stop receiving free milk at different points depending on when they turn five, meaning pupils are treated differently based on their birth month.

This creates what campaigners describe as a “cliff-edge” in support during a key stage of development, while also adding administrative pressure for schools managing staggered eligibility.

Milk plays a key role in early development, supporting growth and concentration in the classroom.

Take-up of paid provision after entitlement ends remains low.

Just 13.5% of parents continue paying — meaning more than 480,000 children miss out once free access ends.

The impact is greatest among disadvantaged families, raising concerns about widening inequality in early years nutrition.

The findings, commissioned by Cool Milk, highlight strong public backing for change.

Around 86% of respondents said good nutrition in the first year of primary school is important for learning and development, while 82% said free milk helps families facing cost-of-living pressures.

A further 83% said access to healthy food or drink at school should not depend on when a child was born.

Through its “Fair milk for a fair start” campaign, Cool Milk is calling for a universal cut-off so all children receive free milk until the end of Reception.

The proposed change would cost just £23.75 per pupil and remove what campaigners describe as an “unnecessary cliff-edge”.

Nick Harrison, chief executive of the Sutton Trust, said the change would help address inequality, adding: “Extending access to free school milk for the whole of the Reception year will stop children effectively being penalised for turning five during the school year.”

He said the move could improve nutrition and reduce hunger, noting that “food insecurity has a knock-on effect for children’s ability to learn”.

Wayne Norrie, chief executive of Greenwood Academies Trust, said extending provision “would be a sensible and welcome policy change”, highlighting the role milk plays in supporting concentration and wellbeing.

Mike Ferrand, managing director at Cool Milk, said: “Children’s access to healthy nutrition shouldn’t depend on the month they were born.”

He added that ending free milk at age five creates “an unnecessary cliff-edge” and described the proposal as “a simple, low-cost and evidence-based change”.

Campaigners say extending the scheme would reduce pressure on schools, support families and strengthen demand for British dairy.

The findings are likely to increase pressure on ministers to review the policy, as calls grow for a fairer system that supports both children’s nutrition and the UK dairy sector.