Eight warehouses to be built on farmland near Basingstoke

Eight warehouses will be built on farmland near Basingstoke after a council stamped its approval for development.

The 920,000-square-foot warehouse scheme will be constructed on land at Oakdown Farm, Dummer, off junction 7 of the M3.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council approved Newlands Developments' updated planning application following previous rejections.

The revised plans will 'significantly' reduce the height and size of the buildings following concerns from nearby residents.

There were also concerns that the developer's scheme would harm local biodiversity.

Newlands said that it had "responded positively to the previous appeal inspector’s comments and is bringing forward a full planning application for critical supply chain infrastructure."

It added the "new proposals will take a different approach to the scale, height and massing of the buildings, ensuring they blend with the natural landscape more effectively, thereby reducing impacts on views from Dummer and the surrounding areas."

The Hampshire warehouse scheme is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs, according to the firm, and will be built in phases.

Three buildings, along with a number of agricultural outbuildings, will be demolished to make way for the scheme.

Construction is expected to commence next year.