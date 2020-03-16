Eighteen sheep deliberately run over in field and killed

The 'very distressing' incident has caused the owner to be 'shaken and upset', police have said (Stock photo)

Police are urgently appealing to the public for more information after eighteen sheep were deliberately run over and killed in Warwickshire.

The sheep were believed to have been run over in a field near Bidford in the past week, according to Warwickshire Police.

Officers were informed on Wednesday 11 March that three sheep had been found dead in a field at the Barton Crossroads/Honeybourne Road on Friday 6 March.

A further eight ewes were then found dead in the same field and another seven were severely injured and had to be euthanised by a vet.







It is believed the animals were deliberately run over by a vehicle.

Rural Crime Officer Carol Cotterill said the incident is 'very distressing' and has caused the farmer to be 'shaken and upset'.

"Unfortunately we do believe this to be a deliberate act and we are treating these offences very seriously," she said.

"We are currently working with the RSPCA to identify the circumstances of the incident."

If anyone has any information, or witnessed any suspicious vehicles or behaviour in this location over the past week, let the police know by calling 101 and referring to incident number 47 of 11 March 2020.

"Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, may help us to investigate this cruel act and identify those responsible," Officer Cotterill said.

George Bostock, Warwickshire county adviser for the NFU, said the incident is 'abhorrent'.

He said: "Those farmers who have been affected will be devastated and the wider farming community is extremely concerned at the scale of rural crimes more broadly.

"The NFU is calling on local farmers to be the eyes and ears of the police and report anything suspicious."

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.