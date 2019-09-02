Elderly cyclist killed in collision with combine

An investigation to establish the circumstances around the collision are ongoing

Police are appealing for more information after a 77-year-old cyclist was killed in a collision with a combine harvester.

Shortly before 1pm on Tuesday (27 August) police received a report of a collision in the village of Ogle, Northumberland.

The cyclist had been travelling through the village when he was involved in a collision with a combine harvester.

Emergency services attended the scene but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.







Enquiries to establish what happened are ongoing and the family of the cyclist are receiving specialist support.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to get in touch with police.

Sergeant Ray Lowery, of Northumbria Police, said the incident is a 'really tragic collision in the middle of rural Northumberland'.

“It is devastating for the family of the cyclist and we have specially-trained Family Liaison Officers (FLOs) supporting them at this difficult time,” he said.

“An investigation to establish the circumstances around the collision are ongoing and we really need any witnesses to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was driving near Ogle at the time of the collision to review any dashcam footage they may have.

“If you saw the cyclist or the combine harvester in the area around the time of the collision then we want to hear from you.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 517 27/08/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.