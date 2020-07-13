Elderly farmer still working thanks to off-road scooters

Marion Pont, 87, still works on her sheep farm thanks to her off-road mobility scooters

An 87-year-old farmer still continues to run her 70-acre sheep farm thanks to the help of two off-road mobility scooters, including one that is two decades old.

Marion Pont, from Ashford in Kent, has lived on her family farm in Bethersden for over seven decades.

First owned by her parents, the holding has reared milking cows, grown crops and now breeds sheep.

With the help of her sister-in-law and nephew, Marion tends to eighty lambing sheep using her trusty mobility scooters.







She owns a rugged motorcycle-style Supersport, built over 20 years ago, and a TGA Breeze GT which she has just acquired.

The two scooters are her only means of remaining mobile around the farm, without them she would not be able to tend to her flock, mend fences or carry feed.

Always “plastered in mud”, Marion’s original three-wheel Supersport still delivers freedom on the farm.

"I call my Supersport my tractor and my new Breeze my Rolls Royce. I couldn’t farm without them," she said.

"For years now, my Supersport has helped me transport tons of stuff including feed, tools and logs. I can get around the house but walking further is impossible.

"When you’ve worked on a farm all your life, doing heavy work, your muscles get worn out. It’s tricky standing up straight these days which means I can’t see the beautiful countryside when I walk.

"Not on my Supersport, I can sit upright and see it all," Marion added.

The Supersport is a popular model of choice with members of the Disabled Ramblers Association through its off-road capabilities and range.

It has large wheels which can tackle mud, grass and rocky tracks with traction and manoeuvrability.

These features mean Marion is able to access all of her farm throughout the year and regularly drives several miles a day.

As she is dependent on her Supersport for independence, her youngest nephew suggested she purchased a back-up scooter for peace of mind.

Marion said: “I haven’t been away from the farm in three months due to the virus, so having two scooters at home has kept my freedom intact.

"I’m glad my other nephew convinced me to get another one.”