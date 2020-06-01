Elderly walker dies after cow attack in Yorkshire

The incident happened near the Ribblehead viaduct in the Yorkshire Dales

An elderly man has died after he was attacked by a herd of cows in North Yorkshire, police have confirmed.

The man, 82, and his wife, 78, were walking at Ivescar, near Ingleton, in the Yorkshire Dales on Saturday 30 May.

North Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called but the man died at the scene.

His wife was 'badly bruised' and taken by air ambulance to Lancaster Royal Infirmary, the force added.







A police spokeswoman said: "An 82-year-old man, from Foulridge, Pendle, sadly died yesterday after being attacked by a herd of cows.

"Emergency services attended and sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The woman, aged 78, was badly bruised and taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary by air ambulance."

According to reports by the Yorkshire Evening Post, the couple disturbed the cows, who had calves with them.

The NFU, on its website, explains that livestock attacks on the public are 'very rare' given the thousands of walkers who enjoy the countryside every year.

But it is 'important' that walkers are aware of risks from livestock and to take precautions to reduce the chances of any incident.

The NFU says: “Remember that it is a working environment where animals graze. Walkers should be mindful of their surroundings to fully enjoy the experience.

“Be vigilant, especially on entering a field or where you cannot see the whole field, and try to stay away from animals and to be aware of their movements

"In the spring it’s especially important to be sympathetic to farm animals rearing their young and give them space.”

The union adds: “When walking with dogs in fields with cattle, the advice is to avoid getting between cows and their calves; to keep your dog under close and effective control on a lead around cows and sheep, but not to hang onto your dog if you are threatened by cattle - let it go and allow the dog to run to safety.”