Election most important in generations, NI farm leaders say

The upcoming general election is the most important Westminster election 'in generations', the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) has said.

The union explained that the next UK parliamentary term would be 'pivotal' for farmers in Northern Ireland.

It has put forward three asks of the next government, including an increase in the ring-fenced annual farm support and development budget for NI, from £330m to £389m.

The new UK government must also urgently seek a sanitary and phytosanitary/veterinary agreement between the entire UK and European Union.

And legislative targets should be introduced to safeguard current domestic food production in the UK, the UFU said.

The union's president William Irvine said: “With 670,000 people living in rural NI, and the agri-food sector being the backbone of the rural economy, politicians cannot afford to dismiss the importance of our vote.

“The general election has the power to change the direction of UK politics, ultimately determining the future of agriculture and we all have an influence on the outcome.

“As farmers we must produce enough food to feed a growing population whilst addressing climate change, and we need 18 members of parliament who will help us deliver a sustainable and profitable future for all UK farmers.”

Mr Irvine said this would not only provide farmers with confidence in their family farm, but politicians would be ensuring that the UK population had access to local food.

It would also ensure that the environment was looked after by “the caring hands of men and women who farm the land”, the UFU president said.

“The future of the family farm structure is at a crossroads, producing sustainable produce and energy but with a poor reward.

“Now, it is time for our politicians to do what is right by our farm families and help our agri-industry to thrive in the next parliamentary term.”